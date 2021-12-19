In Chile, left and right oppose, but voters don’t care

The village is located right next to one of the many mines in the north. But the inhabitants do not notice all this wealth, on the contrary. The mine only pollutes. Miguel Ángel Diaz Monardes, resident of Michilla and proud fisherman, complains. “The government has completely forgotten about us. We don’t even have clean water here, ”he says. His neighbor nods. “They promised to fix the problem, but that was five years ago and still not a drop of water comes out of the tap.”

People are upset and angry in Michilla. But none of the gathered fishermen believe a new president will make a difference for their village. They are used to doing their own thing and don’t see themselves in the two candidates. “I’m not going to vote,” said Diaz Monardes resolutely. “Neither on Boric nor on Kast.

Not clear

Most of his neighbors nod. But here and there there is doubt. Kast wants to lock the borders because there are too many migrants, he says. Even here in Michilla, they notice it, because every now and then a group of Venezuelans pass through the village. On the other hand, Boric promises change, and that’s what people are looking for here.

In short, it is difficult to predict who will win. But one thing is clear: the new Chilean president is going to have a hard time. In addition: a new constitution is being drafted, and when it is ready, new elections can be organized like this. We do not even know how long the winner will remain president.