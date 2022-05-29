in Canada we declare America crazy – Wel.nl

All of Canada thinks America has gone mad. So said Canadian director David Cronenberg on Tuesday at the Cannes Film Festival, where his new film Future Crimes is in competition. Cronenberg responded with this to the fuss over abortion law in the United States. The Supreme Court is about to throw this right in the trash.

“In Canada, we think everyone in the United States has gone crazy,” Cronenberg said. “We can’t believe people who are officially elected are shouting what they are shouting in the United States. And it’s not just about abortion. We can say all kinds of things about Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. But also about what is happening.” in the country to the south of us, we sometimes feel similar negative emotions.”

The topic came up because of his new movie, which is set in a near future where plastic and rust dominate. Nature no longer exists. Some human bodies adapt to this situation and spontaneously create new organs that survive in this toxic environment. “It’s a constant factor in history that the government tries to control its citizens. What people think, what people say, and what people do with their bodies,” said Cronenberg, who wrote the film script 20 years ago. .

Adopt plastic

Cronenberg points out that the film is not primarily political. “But at the same time, all art is political”, immediately adds the director of films like The Fly or eXistenZ. “It’s an expression of culture, context, influences and language. So it’s also political.”

He points out that more than three-quarters of the world’s population now have plastic in their bodies. “We can no longer be saved, it is no longer possible to remove plastic from the world, from nature and from our bodies. So let’s accept the fact and see what plastic can offer us. Can we use it as a food, for example? There are now scientists who are experimenting with this.”

Crimes of the Future can be seen in Dutch cinemas later this year.