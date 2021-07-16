In a conversation between Suriname and the United States of America





Earlier this month, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and International Cooperation between government representatives and representatives of the US Embassy in Suriname. The USAID Regional Representative was also part of the US delegation.

The meeting serves as a precursor to regular and structured consultations between Surinamese and US officials, which will not only discuss the progress of the relationship, but also the possibility of further deepening cooperation.

Cooperation areas discussed at the meeting include economic and financial stabilization and trade facilitation, assistance in the fight against COVID-19, law enforcement, security and foreign policy cooperation in regional and international affairs.

The respective foreign ministers, the ministers of international trade and international cooperation, finance and planning, justice and police, defense and health, exchanged views with the US delegation. During the meeting it became clear that the meetings have intensified strongly over the past year, including cooperation and high levels in many areas.

The United States commemorated 245 July 4 this yearYou Had the opportunity to hold a short ceremony with Independence Day and attendees. Invited as the guest of honor, President Chandrikapersat Chandoki congratulated Independence Day on behalf of the Government and the people of Suriname, the American people and President Biden.

He emphasized that the letter was not a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into the allegations, but rather a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into the allegations. President Chandoki also considered possible partnerships between entrepreneurs and investors, which could contribute to the recovery of the economy. It was hoped that US investors would take advantage of the opportunities and possibilities offered by Suriname.

During her speech, Ambassador Karen Williams discussed US-Suriname cooperation in various areas and stressed that US officials will do all they can to further expand and enhance this cooperation.