Since March 17, Disney+ has offered an exclusive look at a case involving the United States, specificallyand its surroundings, shook its foundations in the early 1960s. The streaming platform offers “Boston Strangler”, a thriller directed byadded to its catalog.

The movie follows Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley), a reporter for the Record-American newspaper, who is the first to connect the various murders in Boston. As the serial killer kills more, she and her colleague and friend try John Cole (Carrie Coon) to investigate. However, the two clash over dominance Sexism of this time. Against all expectations, Loretta and Jean continue their investigation, but at the risk of their lives.

True story

This thriller is based on a true story and is dubbed the serial killer which operated in the Boston, Massachusetts area in the early 1960s. Between June 14, 1962 and January 4, 1964, took place in the Boston area thirteen women killed between the ages of 19 and 85, most sexually assaulted and strangled in their apartments. Since the no burglary sign the women were believed to have let their attacker in, either because they knew him or because they thought he was a handyman or delivery man.

Best cast

‘Boston Strangler’ features the two-time Oscar nominee Keira Knightley (“Imitation Game”, “Pride and Prejudice”), Emmy Award Nominee Carrie Coon (‘Fargo’, ‘The Gilded Age’), Alessandro Nivola (‘Amsterdam’), David Dastmalchian (‘Dune’), Morgan Spector (‘Homeland’), Bill Camp (‘Joker’) and Oscar winner Chris Cooper (“Adaptation”) the main roles.

Alongside the release of “Boston Strangler” on Disney+, ABC News is also bringing a three part podcast on the case. It is presented by Dick Lehr, an award-winning reporter and former Boston Globe reporter who knew Loretta McLaughlin and covered the case. The podcast explores the history and tragic fate of the victims and explores why these murders from half a century ago are still so fascinating.

Discover ‘Boston Strangler’ on Disney+ via the TV option ‘Pickx All Stars’ and ‘Pickx All Stars & Sports’ from Proximus Pickx.