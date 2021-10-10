The International Monetary Fund (IMF) board on Sunday spoke with representatives of a law firm about the IMF’s esteemed woman, Crystalina Georgieva, citing an anonymous source in the French news agency AFP. Investigators at the office had previously concluded that Georgia had manipulated data in favor of China while working at the World Bank.

The board ruled Friday that further research was needed before a final decision could be made on whether Georgia could retain its position. IMF executives have already discussed this three times before this week: Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.



A meeting with representatives of law firm Wilmerhail is scheduled for Sunday, and a few years ago, when he was working at the World Bank, Georgia reportedly pressured China to perform better in the rankings for China. An attractive business environment. Georgie himself has vehemently denied the allegations. She would never insist on twisting the facts. The affair has already caused a stir in the financial world.



Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom and France have reportedly expressed their support for Bulgaria, the Financial Times reported on Friday, based on locals. According to the British Business Newspaper, the United States has not yet ruled on the stability of its position.

