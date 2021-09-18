IKEA comes with furniture and accessories for gamers

IKEA already released the line in China earlier this year, it will be the rest of the world in October. “There are 3 billion gamers in the world: a large group often forgotten when it comes to solutions for better living at home”, according to IKEA.

The range consists of around thirty pieces of furniture and accessories, ranging from office chairs and adjustable desks to accessories such as a wooden hand to hold the headphones, a guide for a mouse cable and a ring light with a separate phone holder that allows players to light up. during the broadcast.