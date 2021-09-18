IKEA comes with furniture and accessories for gamers
IKEA already released the line in China earlier this year, it will be the rest of the world in October. “There are 3 billion gamers in the world: a large group often forgotten when it comes to solutions for better living at home”, according to IKEA.
The range consists of around thirty pieces of furniture and accessories, ranging from office chairs and adjustable desks to accessories such as a wooden hand to hold the headphones, a guide for a mouse cable and a ring light with a separate phone holder that allows players to light up. during the broadcast.
Existing and new products
The range consists of six product families, some of which already existed but received special versions with colors and aspects that should appeal to gamers. There are accessories such as mouse pads in different sizes, a cup holder that can be screwed to a desk, and a neck pillow that can also be used as a blanket and sleeper.
Created in collaboration with ASUS, the new UPPSPEL range includes a new version of the SKÅDIS pegboard. Items like planters and hooks can be hung on the normal version of this board, the game version is black and has special straps with which mice, keyboards, cables and controllers can be neatly stowed away.
Showcases, greenhouses and wheels
The UPPSPEL line also includes display cabinets with colorful lighting, a mobile chest of drawers with room for multiple power strips and a width-adjustable base with wheels for gaming PCs. The IKEA gaming line will be available from October, in online and in IKEA stores.
The prices of the office chairs range from 49.99 to 250 euros, depending on the functions and the upholstery. Game consoles are available from 129 to 449 euros, depending on the setting options. The other accessories have prices from 7.99 to around 99 euros.
