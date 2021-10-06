IKC De Ridder secondary school students from Beilen temporarily move to the former Jan Ligthart school

The pupils of the IKC GA superstructure in Ridder in Beilen will now be taught in the former Jan Ligthartschool on the Leliestraat.

The move is necessary as the school exceeds capacity with more than 350 students and there is a lack of space in the ‘t Spiek building.



The new accommodation is temporary, as in 2023 construction of a new school building will begin on the site of the current IKC GA in Ridder, which will also house the CKC Beatrix.



“A temporary solution”



Alderman Erjen Derks: ,, In a few years there will be a nice new school at ‘t Spiek in Beilen. But that doesn’t solve the current lack of space, of course. It’s great that we have now found this temporary solution for this.



Director Simon Bijl from IKC GA from Ridder: ,, Of course, it’s a shame that we don’t have all the students together anymore, but our students in the superstructure have a whole school here at their disposal and that frees up space to ‘t Spiek. . ”



Talk to neighbors



During the next period, the municipality and the school boards of Kits Primair and CKC Drenthe will begin to prepare the new building.



“We think it is important that the new building integrates as well as possible into the environment. This is why we are initiating discussions with all those concerned, that is to say not only the school boards, parents and students, but also residents living near the residential care center ‘t Stroomdal and the Stroomdal wildlife meadow, ”says Derks.

