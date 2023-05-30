Middelharnis – On Saturday 3 June, you can return your broken items to Repair Café Goeree-Overflakkee, at Good for Good in Sommelsdijk. “Repair Café volunteers have more space on site and are ready to help you repair your things. Volunteers of course, but a contribution is also welcome. See you soon!” Read more >>

Follow up

More space

Due to the move, the volunteers were temporarily housed in the building’s former canteen. Space was somewhat limited and it was a bit dark, but they enjoyed working with you here as well. If you thought this space was a bit cramped, then there’s good news for you! Good for Good has built a new canteen, which the Repair Café has been allowed to use since last month.

Welcome to the Repair Café

You will now find the cafe by keeping to the left of the entrance to Goed voor Goed and walking to the end. This space is well lit and ventilated and so large that a good clean layout has been done to make the day run smoothly. It’s also stocked with tools right next to the warehouse, which makes getting an iron or soldering iron a bit quicker.

The Repair Café volunteers are very happy with it, I hope you are too! So come and bring something to fix. Not only with broken household appliances like the vacuum cleaner or the coffee maker, but also with textiles, toys or any other object to which you may be very attached. Perhaps your garden chair no longer opens, or is there a tear in the fabric of your sun lounger? Bring it with you and we’ll see if it can be fixed together. Unfortunately, the repair is not always successful, sometimes something is too worn out or too complicated by the manufacturer. But often it works, so an item can last for years. Because throw it away? I do not think so! At least not if we can prevent it.

No mobile devices

We are not equipped for repairs of computers, tablets and mobile phones. For this we would like to refer you to local entrepreneurs in this area.

Voluntarily

Volunteers: Our help is free; only specially ordered spare parts have to be paid for. Although a voluntary contribution is of course highly appreciated. Do you think of offering clean and dry items?

To welcome

The volunteers would like to see you from 10 a.m. at Good for Good, Gerard Walschapstraat 9 in Sommelsdijk. Assumption of repairs until 12:00.

For more information: www.repaircafego.nl and www.repaircafe.org.