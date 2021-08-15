If you’re hoping the Marvel movie ‘Eternals’ hits Disney + as well, we’ve got some bad news



Marvel Studios and Disney are eager to get back to “normal” with the release of some of their biggest films. While movies like Black Widow and Jungle Cruise are available through Disney + and VIP access, that certainly won’t apply to all movies.

Viewers in the United States after the Olympics saw a new TV spot for Eternals last night. With good news for the cinephile, as the film is coming according to the TV spot. “only at the cinema” of.

VIP access to Disney +

The news that Eternals releasing exclusively in theaters is not a huge surprise. Before summer we already heard that Black Widow in Jungle cruise could potentially be the last Disney movies to hit theaters and on Disney +.

As part of this, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has previously announced that the Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will initially be released exclusively in theaters and then also air on Disney + after 45 days.

Something like this now seems to be happening with Eternals, the Marvel film which is due to introduce us to a whole new team in November. You can watch the spot below, while it’s still on Twitter: