Confidentiality and data storage

Storage and recording of data

By visiting this website, certain technical data about your Internet connection and your browser is stored. This data can be classified as:

Cookies in your browser

Technical information on servers

User information in databases

biscuit

This website uses cookies / “cookies” to improve functionality and user experience.

Show more

A cookie is a mechanism that allows your browser to store the information it receives from web pages and send it back to web pages at a later time. This is done automatically without the user having to think about it. Cookies can perform many functions, such as keeping track of your settings, who you’re signed in to and what you have access to so you can make sure you’re getting the right content, tracking ad impressions, and more. . Cookies allow these and other settings to be tracked over time so that information is more easily accessible on repeated visits to the website. Cookies are also used for the temporary processing of user information when visiting different parts of the same website. Two examples of the many features that the site uses for maintenance cookies: one cookie is used to remember the volume setting of your video player and the other is used to remember whether you have checked this information box so that you do not have to review it the next time you visit this site from the same browser you are currently using. Cookies are automatically stored on your computer in the form of small text files by your browser. You can change the cookie management settings in your browser. Cookies can be provided by all types of content on the website, whether it is text pages, images or more. Cookies are only sent to the website from which you obtained them, not to other websites. Many websites, including this one, will not function properly if you do not allow the use of cookies. This website stores cookies to manage three levels of functionality: Important cookies are used to track user information, access, certain personal settings and more. Without these, the site will not function properly. Analytical cookies are used to track website traffic, which features are most popular, which features are used the most, and more. Some of these cookies are third party cookies provided by third party service providers. Cookies for analytics functions are used to improve the website (which is constantly evolving), but are not important for the functionality of the website. Advertising cookies are used by internal and external advertising systems to track and track advertising impressions. There is a legal obligation for this information to be made available to you as a user of websites that use these cookies.

Technical informations

When you visit a website, the web server stores certain technical information, such as your IP address, the browser you are using and the time you request data from the server, for example when you click on an internal link and start a new website loads or associated data such as fonts, images and various texts requested on the website for the job.

This data is only kept for a limited period of time to enable you to troubleshoot and debug the system, and is not shared with log employees or third parties.

User information

We store certain information about you as a user. No sensitive information is stored on this site, but the simple contact details that you provide when creating a user account or purchasing services in online logs are stored in our databases. This is necessary to provide the Services to you. This data is deleted when you delete your user account.

Who do we store the data on?

Regular visitors / readers:

If you visit this website without registering a user or subscription account, the following data about you will be stored:

Show more

Certain technical information, such as the IP address and the browser, is stored in the log files of the web server. This technical information is kept for 180 days and is necessary for the operation of the service and for security. This information is not provided to newspaper employees or to third parties.

Google Analytics counts pageviews to track visitor statistics. This information is anonymous and cannot be used to track you.

Certain third-party services, such as downloaded fonts and scripts, may store your IP address and other information on remote servers.

A cookie is placed to recognize you as a user when you browse web pages. This is deleted when you close your browser, or at the latest after 360 minutes of inactivity.

Registered users and subscribers:

If you choose to create a user account and / or subscribe to the online journal, the following data about you will also be stored:

Show more

The name, address and other contact details you provide during the registration process. This data is kept until you delete your user account.

Information about your subscription, such as the date of purchase, how it was paid, some numbers of your credit card, the length of the subscription and what your subscription is. These data are kept until the user account is deleted.

If you purchase access via Micropayment SMS, your mobile purchase information is stored for 90 days.

Simple data on the articles you have read and the number of articles you have read. This is used to improve our content and will be deleted if you delete your user account.

Note: Once data is deleted, it can be stored in backups up to 180 days. Backups are stored with high security and limited access and are essential for troubleshooting and ensuring the safety of users and computer systems.

Your rights:

As a user of this website, you can contact the newspaper to make your data public and / or delete it.

If you have a user / subscription account, you can log into your user profile at any time and download your saved data, as well as delete your user account and associated data.

Show more

You can also delete all local data in your browser. The procedure to follow differs between browsers and devices. Recommendation: The EU’s YourOnlineChoices.com service gives you some control over how different ad providers follow you, and you can read great tips on how to personalize the ads displayed. Open YourOnlineChoices.com in a new window. Note: Some important system data in e.g. web server logs will not be deleted upon request, but will be deleted automatically after a short time according to the above information.

If you press DECLINE, no cookies will be stored in your browser and no information about you will be included in our databases. It also means that we cannot see if you have accepted or not, so you will see this warning on every page you visit. Technical information (web server logs) will still retain your IP address and browser information, but will be continuously deleted as described above.