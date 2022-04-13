Iranian President Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Thursday. Image EPA

“We can agree within a few days to return to each other to fully implement the JCPOA,” a US State Department spokesman told the French news agency AFP. The JCPOA is the 2015 agreement signed by the world powers with Tehran to control Iran’s nuclear program. The Americans left under then-President Donald Trump in 2018, after which Iran increased its uranium production.

For example, the international summit on the Iranian nuclear program in Vienna is nearing its culmination. Iranian negotiator Ali Bakri Gani said on Twitter on Wednesday that the new deal was “closer than ever” after weeks of negotiations. There is no agreement until everything is agreed upon, ‘he stressed.

After weeks of intense negotiations, we are closer than ever before to an agreement; Nothing is accepted until everything is agreed.

Our bargaining partners need to be realistic, avoid stubbornness and look at the lessons of the past 4 years.

Time for their serious results. https://t.co/kRnSte9Bzu – باقریکنی (agBagheri_Kani) February 16, 2022

Insiders have already pointed out that a deal is now actually achievable. The coming days are expected to be significant. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told parliament on Wednesday that the Iranians should make decisions. “Either they create a serious crisis in the days to come, or they accept an agreement that protects the interests of all parties.”