A twelve-story apartment building in Miami has partially collapsed.

The Israeli military has sent a search and rescue team to Florida to search for survivors following the collapse of the Surface Miami apartment building..

Israel sent a rescue team after consultation between Israeli security officials and officials in Miami, according to a statement from the Israeli Defense Ministry on Saturday night. The move is being coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The delegation is led by Colonel Wach, IDF’s Home Friend Commander. The military said a team of about 10 reservists was made up of experts in search and rescue operations and experts in providing social security. The mission departed Sunday morning.

Prime Minister Naphtali Bennett spoke with Florida Governor Ron Desantis on Saturday and expressed his condolences on behalf of the Israeli public and said Israel would assist US officials in any way possible.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid expressed solidarity with the United States and said that Israel has no greater friend than the United States.

Nearly 160 people are still missing after the crash South of Sampline TowersBuilding on Thursdays at Surface.

Surface is one of four small towns that make up North Coast, the northernmost part of Miami Beach, east of Miami. One third of the people living in the area are Jewish.

At least four people have been killed and at least 159 others are missing after a 12-storey apartment building collapsed. Search and rescue teams are still trying to locate survivors in the rubble. The cause of the disaster is not yet known.

The missing come from all over the world, including Israel.

The IDF was often one of the first countries to send humanitarian representatives to disaster-stricken countries.

An earthquake in Turkey in 1999, an earthquake in Haiti in 2010, a hurricane in the Philippines in 2013, an earthquake in Nepal in 2015, an earthquake in Mexico in 2017, and most recently a series of eruptions in Equatorial Guinea this year.

