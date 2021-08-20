Ideal companion – Interieurjournaal.com

Life is full of changes, especially right now. We are looking for a new perspective or we are relaxing in a different way. The couch Flight by Rolf benz is the perfect companion for a flexible life. It exudes luxurious lightness, provides the utmost in comfort, and can be redesigned over and over again.

Volo welcomes you with a generous pillow platform, which rests on a fine, upholstered frame and graceful legs. The range of sofas allows harmonious arrangements in all conceivable dimensions. Each individual element can be placed freely in the room or can be linked.

The sofa is available in two seat heights (41 and 44 cm) and has a generous seat depth which can be adjusted with a backrest roller and allows a comfortable recline. You have the choice between two seat qualities: Luxury Comfort Lounge for those who like relaxed seating and comfort Salon Plus for people who prefer a straight look.

Also at the design level Flight plenty of room for your own designs. You can choose different coverings for the body, frame, back cushions and back cushion roll or all in the same version.

There is also room for personal preferences in the leg area. In addition to black and shaded can also ocher beige to be chosen. With this, the designers of Labsdesign from Hamburg exploiting the predilection of the current period for warm metallic tones.

All furniture from Rolf benz are made in Germany.

Connections

www.rolf-benz.com

www.rolf-benz.nl

Keywords

News, interior, furnishings, living room, living room, house, furniture, seats, chair, armchair, ottoman, hocker, table, dining table, sofa bed, guest bed, sofa, living room suite, living room sofa , cushion platform, flexible, seat heights, Rolf Benz, #rolfbenz, #volo