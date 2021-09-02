Ida’s aftermath ravages US east coast: tornadoes and flooding

A “large and extremely dangerous” tornado has been observed in New Jersey, authorities have issued a flash flood warning in New York. Images on social media show how the city’s metro stations are flooded.

“Life-threatening situation”

Tornado warnings were in effect in the states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. “This is a life threatening situation, the flying debris can be fatal,” the US Weather Service said. It is possible that the storm will also cause tornadoes in New York City, although forecasts still differ.