Ida’s aftermath ravages US east coast: tornadoes and flooding
A “large and extremely dangerous” tornado has been observed in New Jersey, authorities have issued a flash flood warning in New York. Images on social media show how the city’s metro stations are flooded.
“Life-threatening situation”
Tornado warnings were in effect in the states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. “This is a life threatening situation, the flying debris can be fatal,” the US Weather Service said. It is possible that the storm will also cause tornadoes in New York City, although forecasts still differ.
Meanwhile, in parts of New Jersey, according to CNN, 10 to 20 inches of rain has already fallen. State Governor Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency following Tropical Storm Ida. “Don’t go out on the road, stay home and stay safe,” Murphy said. At least 57,000 homes in the state are without power, according to the New York Times.
Flooded metro stations
Flooded subway stations in New York. The city’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, urged residents to remain vigilant. Images of nuisance on the east coast are shared on social networks: