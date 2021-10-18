ICT training week for LBO teachers Vocational education





The Suriname Ministry of Education, Science and Culture, under the leadership of the MBO-DS committee, is organizing a week of training for LBO vocational education teachers. It is an ICT training course, in which teachers acquire digital skills linked to educational innovations. A selection will be made for the new MBO training intended for the Services Sector.

The director of vocational education, Gracia Ormskirk, is in charge of starting the school. She sees secondary school as a way to improve the current situation of vocational training in Suriname. She struggles with the fact that there are few continuing education choices for LBO-B students. “So now we have to give them a hand by paving the road. “

These LBO-B students from the tertiary sector never had a good connection in their chosen field of study. It is therefore high time to offer them continuing education at MBO level. The director is convinced that these students can start their own business after their studies.

Students have little choice for secondary education other than SMO and IMEAO. These schools are not an option for everyone. We will provide them with another appropriate opportunity to develop and ultimately fully utilize their talents.

After the MBO Service Sector, it is possible to switch to the LOBO. The curriculum at MBO level includes hospitality, facilitation services, appearance care, wellness and care, and fashion and design.

The school will start on November 15, 2021 and is an afternoon course with modular instruction. For more information: Tel: 8532243 (Whatsapp)