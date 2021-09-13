Ice hockey player Sam Luitwieler wins first place at Scandic Throphy 2021 tournament

Sam Luitwieler, 16, from Alphen, plays ice hockey in Sweden at Helsingborgs HC. This weekend, Sam played the Scandic Throphy 2021 tournament. After some very exciting and difficult matches, Sam and his team were awarded with a first place.

Sweden is considered one of the “Big Six” of international ice hockey, alongside the United States, Canada, Russia, Finland and the Czech Republic. Sam, 16, lives in Sweden and plays at the Helsingborgs HC there. He continued his studies at Scala College, where he is currently in 5th atheneum. He follows education through a tailored curriculum in which he takes online courses and can study a lot regardless of location and time. Scala College: “An excellent form of personalized learning and personalization!

Scala College has had the official status of Topsport Talent School since September 2003. A Top Sport Talent school is aimed at students who wish to combine education and top-level sport in the best possible way. Scala College understands that sporting talents want to fulfill their dreams and reach the highest possible level in their branch of sport. In addition, the school considers it important that high level athletes lead a social career in addition to a high level sports career. The aim is for every student to leave school with an appropriate diploma. To achieve this, additional equipment is available.