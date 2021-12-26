Icarus: first cohort – Tweakers

Summary Icarus: First Cohort is the first of three chapters in Rocketwerkz’s survival game. First Cohort is a decent survival game, but also somewhat unimaginative. The planet you are walking on is beautiful, but it doesn’t look very foreign. The blueprints and talents you can learn are also very obvious. What’s particularly annoying is that you play the game on missions and with each mission you start collecting sticks and stones again, and have to build a base each time. It’s not just boring; it’s a shame that you will therefore be devoting less healing to the base you are building. In the remaining two parts, the story and environment should be less earthy. Hopefully this will make the game a bit more surprising.

The big publishers dare not do it, but survival games are still quite popular. Many appear, usually after a long crowdfunding campaign and a period of beta testing. Developer Rocketwerkz didn’t need this crowdfunding. With someone like Dean Hall at the helm, you can make money even without fans. The long run-up and the beta test were there at Icarus. You probably know Dean Hall from DayZ. Hall already left the development of this shooter in 2014, to start his own studio with Rocketwerkz. Icarus is already the third game from this New Zealand-based studio.

For Hall, who has a military background, DayZ was a natural fit. Those who only know Hall by this will be surprised by Icarus, because it is a completely different kind of game. Icarus is a survival game set in the distant future. You are a so-called prospector employed by UDA, the United Development Agency. The UDA discovered the planet Wolf 1061, which is very similar to Earth and teeming with resources. It is not only about known metals and minerals, but also unknown but very promising exotic material. UDA wants to rid the planet of all these precious raw materials and build huge facilities for it. However, this is not yet the case; things need to be explored first and that’s where you come in. In Icare, it is you who take the first steps on the planet. You will determine what the right locations are and what dangers the planet poses. It’s a risky business, where you might just lose your life.

Hall has long sought the right model for Icarus. Initially, he wanted to make the game playable for free. However, he gave up on that. The game now appears in three chapters which you must purchase separately. The first chapter, Icarus: First Cohort, has just been released and costs 25 euros. We still owe the parts Icarus: New Frontier and Icarus: Dangerous Horizons.