I was Newly Married and Nine Weeks Pregnant, then the Shocking Diagnosis: Living with HIV

Title: HIV Positive Mom Challenges Stereotypes and Raises Awareness on TikTok

Victoria Roscow, a 29-year-old woman, faced a life-changing moment when she was diagnosed as HIV positive when she was just nine weeks pregnant. The news initially left her feeling overwhelmed and she thought it was a death sentence for both herself and her unborn baby. However, Victoria refused to let fear dictate her life and embarked on a mission to challenge stereotypes about HIV.

Through the video-sharing site TikTok, Victoria started making videos to share her personal experiences and educate others about HIV. Her aim was to shatter the misconceptions surrounding the virus, while also providing support to others facing similar situations. She wanted people to realize that HIV doesn’t define a person’s worth or determine their future.

Victoria contracted HIV from a previous relationship before meeting her husband, Brad, who is HIV negative. Determined to protect their unborn child from HIV transmission, Victoria and Brad immediately took proactive steps. These precautions proved successful as their baby boy, Harrison, was born HIV negative and is now a healthy and thriving 19-month-old.

To keep her own health in check, Victoria takes antiretroviral medication that suppresses the virus, rendering her levels undetectable and posing no risk of transmission to others. With the proper management of the virus, she plans to have more children in the future, with minimal risk to their health.

Despite facing stigma and ignorance about HIV, Victoria remains determined to raise awareness and reduce discrimination. She acknowledges that people’s lack of knowledge often leads to prejudice, and she wants to change that. Victoria is actively participating in a campaign initiated by ViiV Healthcare to combat HIV-related stigma ahead of World AIDS Day.

With her unwavering positivity and determination, Victoria proves that life can be fulfilling and happy even under challenging circumstances. As she eagerly looks forward to her 30th birthday celebration, she serves as an inspiration to others facing similar struggles, showing them that a diagnosis should never define their potential for joy and fulfillment.

In conclusion, Victoria Roscow’s journey as an HIV positive mom has not only shattered stereotypes but also provided hope and support to countless individuals. Through her TikTok videos, she educates and inspires others, while actively participating in campaigns to reduce stigma and discrimination associated with HIV. As she continues to navigate her own personal journey, Victoria serves as a remarkable example of resilience and determination.