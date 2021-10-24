Where the speed of a lap was the main stumbling block for Sergio Perez During his first Red Bull months, Austin was doing more than adequately. After the first runs, the Mexican even seemed on his way to pole, although Verstappen eventually managed to catch up with him. “My first run in Q3 was not great,” said the Dutchman immediately after. “In the last lap it started to rain lightly, especially in the last sector. So I wasn’t sure if it would be enough, if I could improve. But of course it’s great to be in. pole and with P1 and P3 this is an excellent result for the team. “

As said, this third place is thanks to Perez. “Unfortunately my last lap just wasn’t good enough. I made a lot of progress in the first section, but couldn’t keep up after that. It rained too hard in the last section, I think. that it was already wet in some spots and I lost the grip. Actually I lost it in two turns, I just saw the delta on my handlebars sink in. “However, that doesn’t change a thing. to the fact that the Mexican will then address the press with a smile. “I was close and as a team we did a great job.”

The latter will be in demand again tomorrow in battle with Lewis hamilton. The Briton has managed to maneuver between the Red Bulls and is therefore in the front row of the grid with Verstappen. “I think people would like to see this,” Verstappen replies with a wink. “I hope we get off to a good start and then have to work together to achieve the maximum result as a team.” Verstappen will start on the midrange, as will Hamilton and Perez. The latter sees opportunities ahead, in part because tire wear will play a major role at COTA. “It will be a long race and the tire degradation will certainly be very high here. In that regard, I think the starting position is not even that important.”