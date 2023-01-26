Hyundai presents results for Q4 2022, and it shows the Koreans doing well. In terms of profit, turnover and sales, they are significantly better than the same period of the previous year. But it can’t continue, so Hyundai announces new investments at the same time. This includes around 8 billion euros, which is a significant portion for a new EV factory in the United States.

Hyundai is doing good business and wants to continue doing so, so this year it is investing about 8 billion euros. Largest area At its new electric car plant in the US. However, that’s not the end of the cake it seems, as the brand hints that it will make even more investments this year. Electrification is the main goal in this regard. Hyundai will allocate around 3 billion euros in 2023 Research and developmentPart of this undoubtedly goes to development A very affordable EV is going

Thanks for visiting others New Kona And the Ioniq 6, of course, Hyundai hopes will sell more cars this year than in 2022, though the latter will only matter in more EV-friendly markets. Hyundai knew to date, therefore from the brand It produced its first EV in 2010, to sell just over 1 million fully electric cars. All Hyundai models accounted for less than 4 million cars last year. By 2023, Hyundai hopes the counter will cross 4.3 million. Of that, around 330,000 units should be EVs – less than ten percent, but more than the total number of EV sales to date. No wonder those investments, then.