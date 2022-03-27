Huttedorp in Zierikzee is allowed again, but it won’t happen without enough help | Schouwen-Duiveland

ZIERIKZEE – “The municipality allows it, we have the space, but what we don’t have are the people.” There would be no hut village in Zierikzee without volunteers.

The plea for help comes from Dina Levi of Hart van Poortambacht District Council, which organizes the annual carpentry festival for children on the Hatfield Park lawn. There hasn’t been a village of huts for two years and now that the weather is nice, we have to call on volunteers again.



Quote On average, a hundred children always participate, we need supervisors for this Dina Levi, village hut organization Zierikzee

Levi says he needs at least 40 volunteers. “I haven’t found it yet. If I can’t find volunteers, then no hut village this year.” The event takes place every year in the last week of the summer holidays. It would be August 30 to September 1, this year, Tuesday to Thursday. ,,But Monday I already need people to prepare everything. I need a focus group of six or seven people and because it takes three days I need so many volunteers. Someone does not have to help every day, but for example part of the day. “You need people who distribute drinks, who can do carpentry or other things that are necessary.” On average, a hundred children always participate, we need supervisors for this.

Vegetable garden

That’s not the only thing Levi asks people. She is also the driving force behind the Kabbelaarsbank neighborhood vegetable garden. “We help families who don’t have much to spend on fruits and vegetables, but we also bring people together and bring them outside.” The garden has been extended with an ornamental garden and a grass circle will be added. “I’m looking for people who want to work in the community garden for an hour or two a week.” Interested parties may contact Dina Levi, 06-42777243.