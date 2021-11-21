Hunter (70) kills a bear by biting his calf in the French Pyrenees | Abroad

A 70-year-old French hunter yesterday shot dead a Pyrenean bear attacking him. According to French media, the bear bit the man’s calf. He was rescued from his predicament by another fighter and later by a helicopter.











The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The hunter, along with other members of a hunting club, were looking for wild boars in a valley near Seix, a village in the Ariège department. The man suddenly found himself face to face with a bear, which allegedly bit him on both legs. After that, the man, now injured in the legs, allegedly shot the animal twice. The bear, who was reportedly accompanied by several cubs, was reportedly killed instantly by gunfire.

Another hunter helped stop the hunter’s profuse bleeding, until a helicopter arrived and took the man to the hospital. “I was a little further away, I didn’t see what was going on, but I heard the report on the radio,” a third fighter later told the regional newspaper. The Dispatch. “The bear attacked him and grabbed his leg, he ripped off his calf and injured his other leg as well.”

“They are getting closer”

According to the hunter, “what had been announced for a long time has finally arrived”. “I’m not surprised, the bears are getting closer and closer because there is nothing left to eat in the mountains. But my colleague only shot the bear to escape, in a legitimate state. Defense The Pyrenean authorities confirm the incident and have opened a judicial investigation to “understand what happened”.

A French shepherd protests against the presence of bears in 2019 by taking dead sheep to a demonstration. © AP



The incident could fuel the fire in the fierce discussion over brown bears in the Pyrenees, according to French media. The protected bear population is growing, but opponents say the animal can hardly feed in the winter in the mountainous region. As a result, bears were approaching people more and more. This year, they probably killed 625 sheep, 16 cattle, 17 horses and a dog in the Pyrenees, reports The Dispatch.

Last year, a young bear was shot in the department of Ariège. Despite a $ 50,000 reward offered by Sea Shepherd, the culprit has not been found to date.