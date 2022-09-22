Hungry bears keep coming back to Canadian village
With the end of summer in sight, the bears of Jasper, Alberta, Canada, are preparing for hibernation by eating plenty. And the inhabitants of the village notice it. Animals regularly come strangely close to people’s homes. Nature stewards say Canadians owe it in part to themselves.
treaty
Apple trees and berry bushes have been planted in some neighborhoods not normally found in the area. For bears, they turn out to be irresistible delicacies. Nature managers therefore want the greenery to be removed as soon as possible.
The presence of bears in Jasper, often in gardens and within meters of people, poses an unacceptable risk to the safety of visitors and residents. Parks Canada in a report. “If bears are consistently this close to people, they have more access to food and waste and the risk of aggression increases.”
bear on the roof
Videos on social media show how the bears sometimes feel very comfortable in the inhabited part of Jasper. At least ten have been seen recently. In one case, one of the animals climbed onto the roof of a house.
Conservationists in the area try to scare the bears away, for example with paintball guns and loud noises. But it doesn’t always work. “They are very reluctant to leave,” says Parks Canada. “If we move them to a place a short distance from the village, they come back almost immediately.”
Bushes removed
About twenty trees and shrubs have already been felled, much to the dissatisfaction of local residents. But according to nature managers, it is necessary to “preserve public safety”.
