With the end of summer in sight, the bears of Jasper, Alberta, Canada, are preparing for hibernation by eating plenty. And the inhabitants of the village notice it. Animals regularly come strangely close to people’s homes. Nature stewards say Canadians owe it in part to themselves.

Apple trees and berry bushes have been planted in some neighborhoods not normally found in the area. For bears, they turn out to be irresistible delicacies. Nature managers therefore want the greenery to be removed as soon as possible.