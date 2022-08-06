Hundreds of Utrecht residents stuck to the tube during an open-air spectacle on the Neude

Hundreds of Utrecht residents gathered on the Neude on Friday evening to watch the musical documentary Summer of Soul. It was an initiative of Jos Stelling, with whom he celebrated the official opening of his Slachtstraat Filmtheater.

The Oscar-winning Summer of Soul is a 2021 documentary. The film is about the Harlem cultural festival that was held in the United States in 1969. “The historic images were created around an epic event that celebrated the black history, culture and fashion,” Slachtstraat Filmtheater said earlier.

A large screen was installed on the Neude on Friday evening. Starting at 7 p.m. there was a movie quiz and about two hours later Summer of Soul started. Visitors were glued to the tube because, among other things, of the beautiful historical images and the lively music.

Slaughter Street Filmtheater had set up a number of folding benches on the Neude, but some people had also brought their own stuff to watch the film in comfort. There were, for example, poufs and rugs.

The Slachtstraat Filmtheater is located on the former site of ‘t Hoogt in the center of town. There were once plans to convert these buildings into houses, but the idea of ​​the Monuments Fund of Utrecht, owner of the property, fell through. Jos Stelling, owner of the Louis Hartlooper complex and Springhaver, had the idea of ​​opening a new cinema there.



