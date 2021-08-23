Hundreds of thousands of American homes with no power after Storm Henri
The storm made landfall in the US state of Rhode Island, but Henry’s effects are also being felt in the states of New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire. The Dutch in New York told RTL Nieuws yesterday how they felt prepare for the arrival of the storm.
Flooded streets
A hurricane was expected, but as Henri approached the American coast, he weakened into a tropical storm. However, as a result of the storm, at least 140,000 homes were without electricity.
In New York, nearly two inches of water fell in Central Park in an hour, reports The New York Times. Never before has so much rain fallen in such a short time in the region. Motorists found themselves stranded because of the flooded streets.
It is not often that severe storms move this far north in the United States. The last time the region was hit by a hurricane was in 1985.
Then the Long Island power grid was destroyed, and it took weeks to get the power back in order. The local network manager warned of the electricity problems before Henri arrived.
Emergency state
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in the state on its penultimate day.
US President Joe Biden has also called on locals to exercise caution. Not only heavy rainfall, but also winds of up to 110 kilometers per hour are a danger.
Chaos in Tennessee
Meanwhile, elsewhere in the United States, in the state of Tennessee, at least 22 people were killed in flooding yesterday after heavy rains. The army was deployed to