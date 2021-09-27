Hundreds of thousands of American homes with no power after Storm Henri

The storm made landfall in the US state of Rhode Island, but Henry’s effects are also being felt in the states of New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire. The Dutch in New York told RTL Nieuws yesterday how they were preparing for the onset of the storm.

Flooded streets

A hurricane was expected, but as Henri approached the American coast, he weakened into a tropical storm. However, as a result of the storm, at least 140,000 homes were without electricity.

In New York, nearly two inches of water fell in Central Park in an hour, reports The New York Times. Never before has so much rain fallen in such a short time in the region. Motorists found themselves stranded because of the flooded streets.