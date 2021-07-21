‘Humiliating blow’ for Liverpool: UNESCO-listed city due to new football stadium | Abroad

UNESCO speaks of “irreversible loss”. According to the organization, the Victorian docks on the Liverpool waterfront in particular were heavily “damaged” by the construction of the football stadium. “Its Outstanding Universal Value has been destroyed. There is a significant loss of authenticity and integrity. “

There is no debate over tastes, even for those who love football. The new stadium is by no means cheap. Everton’s new construction plans cost around £ 500million, or around € 570million. In February of this year, the city council approved the construction of the stadium. In March, after reviewing the plans, the UK government also gave the final yes.

Read more under the photo