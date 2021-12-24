How your brain makes sure you always have room for dessert | Thunder wonders

But how come you still crave dessert when you’ve already had an entire dinner? Research shows that there is both a psychological and a physiological explanation for this.

The psychological dessert stomach

Much can be explained by the phenomenon of sensory saturation. This means that when you have eaten a lot of food with a certain taste, you have less need to eat even more of it. You may still want to eat with a different taste.

This is mainly due to “habituation”; a stimulus is weakened if you are repeatedly exposed to it. It happens with all kinds of sensory perceptions, like feeling your clothes on your body. Not good if you were constantly aware of it. Something similar happens when you eat a lot of food with the same taste: the reward you feel becomes less and less.