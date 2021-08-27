How Wearable Technology Is a Game Changer in 4 Top Industries

Nowadays, smartwatches are arguably the most common and popular form of wearable technology that exists

When some of the first smartwatches arrived on the scene over a decade ago, few people could have imagined that the evolution of wearable technology would bring us to where we are today. Fast forward to 2021 and there are now well over a dozen different wearable devices that the modern user can own. From smart glasses to Virtual Reality headsets, smart clothing and even smart jewelry, these 21st century gadgets have led us towards a lifestyle that was once only a figment of our imaginations. Aside from being used by people for personal reasons, wearables are also modernizing and improving many different areas of business within some of the world’s top industries. Here we take an in-depth look at how this is being done.

Retail

In the retail industry, wearables are enhancing customer service experiences across the board. For example, when a patron is shopping in a physical store, wearables can answer questions concerning products and shipments thanks to barcode reading features that are incorporated into the device’s functionalities. Additionally, top brands in wearable payment technology help to speed up checkout lines with their contactless features. Even the way retailers market their products is enhanced with wearable tech, as messages and ads are sent directly to a customer’s hand via push notifications.

Gaming

The modern-day gaming experience is also being revolutionized with wearable technology. Virtual Reality is already widely adopted in the industry with players prioritizing these immersive experiences over others that do not deliver the same effects. For instance, wearable features are being utilized in popular first-person shooter titles in order to create a more fluid gaming experience. Another example can be seen in the landscape of online casinos. Here, mobile gaming solutions have completely taken off, and software developers are now looking ahead to the next big trend where wearable gameplay could have the potential to go mainstream. This means that a gamer could play a classic casino game like roulette with the same exact graphics and table settings but from their very wrist. Of course, more strides in technology must be realized before the thrills and spills of the French activity could be enjoyed in the same way on a smartwatch as they are on a desktop computer or mobile phone. However, the sky is truly the limit when it comes to the intersection of these two industries.

Education

The role of wearable technology in both classroom learning and at home is becoming increasingly important. For example, in schools, Google Glass has already been implemented to provide study and presentation materials to students and allow pupils and teachers to collaborate together in the learning process. Also, academic performance has the potential to be heightened as students are more immersed and interested in the content that is being taught to them. In higher education, wearables pave the way for learning to be both self-directed and interactive as universities and top institutions are experimenting with the technology to create more hands-on learning environments. For instance, smartglasses are also useful classroom tools that can assist medical students who are preparing for their careers in hospitals or clinics.

Smart glasses can aid doctors greatly, for example in the midst of surgeries or to improve diagnostics

Manufacturing

Last but not least, wearable technology is permeating the manufacturing industry, particularly when it comes to employee safety and productivity. On the shop floor, wearables help with injury prevention by increasing situational awareness in crowded spaces. These technologies also improve efficiency rates in both commercial and industrial settings by cutting down the amount of time it takes to complete a task. Likewise, they can act as tools in different planning processes and to carry out security protocols.

So, if you or someone you know may be interested in purchasing a high-quality smartwatch for your manufacturing business or any business in general, check out this list of things to consider before buying.

“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”