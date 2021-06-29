How to Write a Science Review Paper in Just a Few Steps

The results of scientific research need to be tested during their discussion at conferences, seminars, meetings, as well as publication through publication in a professional edition. Thus, each researcher has a need to write and publish a science review paper. The publication of such papers in a rating publication allows a scientist to open the results of one’s own research to the scientific community and get the opportunity to gain recognition.

What is a Science Review Paper?

A science review paper contains generalized information about a significant amount of research in a particular scientific field over a period of time. In this paper, the authors critically consider information on a particular topic and offer new directions and approaches to research.

When a Science Review Paper is Usually Written?

As a rule, such a paper is written the author wants to present to the scientific community those important results that were obtained in the course of the study. The results obtained in the course of our own experimental investigation, analysis of certain data in the studied area, as well as a summation of expert experience, are the most interesting and valuable information. When publishing a science review paper, the author has several basic objectives:

Summarize the final stage of his research; Demonstrate own competence in a particular field of science, and receive recognition from the scientific council.

What Structure Should Be Followed When Creating a Science Review Paper?

The most optimal structure of a modern science review paper includes seven main parts.

Annotation

It serves as an extended headline of a science review paper and represents the general work content. It highlights what, in the opinion of the researcher and the author of the paper, is the most valuable in the work done. The overall impression of the paper directly depends on the annotation that you create.

Introduction

In the introductory part, the author notes the relevance of the topic, provides an overview of the literature and previous research on specific and related issues (shows the level of coverage of the problem studied by other scientists), indicates the purpose and objectives of scientific work. If necessary, the author can name the object and subject of research. The volume of an introduction usually depends on the volume of a paper.

Research Methods

In this part, the author indicates what scientific methods he used for research; notes how these methods influenced the results reflected in the structural parts of a science review paper. Methods and means of achieving scientific results should be described in detail so that each scholar-reader can, if necessary, reproduce the course of research.

Results and Discussion

This structural part is the largest in volume, as it contains comprehensive information about the results of scientific research. The author analyzes his own results, compares them with the thematically relevant results of other studies, indicates the limits of application of own conclusions, and suggests further directions of scientific research.

Conclusions

Here the author presents the generalized results that follow from the discussion of the research results. The general volume of the conclusion depends on the total volume of a science review paper.

Gratitude

This is the optional structural part of a paper. However, in international practice, the presence of gratitude at the end of a science review paper is a sign of the high culture of the author. The author is grateful to those experts who contributed to the research itself or the preparation and publication of its results. Conferences, seminars at which the results were tested are also mentioned.

Bibliography

It is necessary to correctly reference the sources represented in the bibliography list. The design requirements may vary depending on the formatting styles used. But in any case, you should specify the authors` names, the title of a journal, year of edition, general number of pages, etc. The reader will get an opportunity to locate the referenced literary source. Sometimes the source cannot be detected at the indicated address. In this case, trust in both the writer and his publication is lost.

Presentation of the Material

The writer should highlight and explain in detail the most complex and incomprehensible information in the paper. It is important to show the writer’s position to the published material, especially now, in connection with the widespread use of the web. The use of analysis and synthesis, as well as critical thinking, is required.

Terminology

The author should strive to be unambiguously understood. For this, he needs to take into account several specific rules:

Apply only the clearest and most unambiguous terms;

Not to use a word that has several various meanings, without indicating in which of them it will be used;

Not to use the same word in several different meanings, or several different words in the same meaning.

Language of Presentation

A science review paper should be complete and concise. The language should be understandable not only to professionals but also to a wide range of readers. It is necessary to pay attention to such aspects as the literacy of the text and the uniqueness of the content of a paper, which are important conditions for its scientific value and reflection of the author’s professionalism.

Start writing a science review paper and create a quality text in just a few steps. You will surely succeed!

