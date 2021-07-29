For the USWNT and the Netherlands, it’s simple: to reconsider.

The USWNT will play in the quarter-finals of the women’s Olympic soccer tournament in the Netherlands on Friday, bringing together the two teams that contested the World Cup final in France two years ago.

USWNT won 2-0 Then the crowd shouted “Equal pay!” Support the team’s legal battle for equality with the men’s national team.

There will be no meeting at this time, the case is pending before the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, and no ruling is expected in the future. A World Cup final weighs more than an Olympic quarterfinal.

But the game rose to prominence in Yokohama as the generally inappropriate Americans showed vulnerabilities in the group stage: particularly the 3-0 loss to Sweden in the Olympic opener.

Following a 6-1 victory over New Zealand, the USWNT played a scoreless draw against Australia, which, while aggressively dominating the Americans is not uncommon, did allow the team to qualify for the round of 16.

The USWNT hasn’t been closed for these Olympics since 2017 and now the squad is empty twice in two weeks.

“I think a lot of people understand that we came here to win the gold medal, but even if we go, winning is the most important thing. So when fans and outsiders see it, they say, “Oh, it’s so different,” defenseman Crystal Dunn said.

“But at the same time, it’s about executing a game plan, round to round. Whatever tactics and plans we have, our job as soldiers is to trust ourselves and live to fight another day. “

The Netherlands takes off for the Olympics

Instead, the Netherlands have become Juventus’ top scorer. The Netherlands have scored 21 goals in the group stage, breaking the previous record of 16 set by the United States in 2012.

Dutch striker Viviane Midema has an Olympic record of eight goals, only from the group stage.

Midema, who plays professionally for Arsenal, is only 25 years old and is already the Netherlands’ all-time top scorer with 81 goals in 99 appearances. She is the best player in the Women’s Super League in England.

The United States have played in the Netherlands since the World Cup final and won 2-0 in a row at Preta last November. The Americans lost 44 straight games before losing to Sweden.

“We understand what they want to do as a team and their style of play. However, it’s a friendly game, we’re in the round of 16 and we understand that everything is completely different,” Dunn said Thursday.

“It’s about focusing on our game plan, which we are trying to do, because ‘Oh, we’ve already played so that’s how the game will be.’ It’s almost impossible to do that in the round of 16. “

In the other quarter-finals on Friday:

Canada vs Brazil, Rifu: Another criticism, but this time from the third favorite at the Rio de Janeiro Games. Canada won the team’s second consecutive Olympic bronze medal, ruining Brazil’s shot for the medal at home.

There are a lot of identical faces in Japan. On the Canadian side, there’s Christine Sinclair, the all-time top scorer in men’s and women’s football. Brazil have Martha, six times FIFA Player of the Year.

Brazil now play under coach Pia Sundake, who led the Americans to gold in London in 2012. Brazil’s Canadian coach John Hertmann is now the men’s team coach. from the country.

Great Britain v Australia, Kashima: The Australians advanced to the round of 16 as one of the first teams to finish third after the group stage. This is Matildas’ fifth trip to the Olympics and the third time they have qualified for the quarter-finals.

Great Britain finished in Group E. As a general rule, Olympic teams in Great Britain must include Scotland, Wales, England and Northern Ireland, and all four teams must agree to to participate. For this reason, these are the only London 2012 Olympics with a team GPU.

Sweden v Japan, Saitama: Sweden won their three Group G matches against the Americans 3-0. Sweden beat the United States in the quarter-finals of the 2016 Games. The team advanced to the final, but lost the gold medal to Germany.

Japan, as a guest, became one of the top three in the quarterfinals. Nateshiko won a silver medal at the London Games, but failed to land on the pitch in 2016.

