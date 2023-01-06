How to Use Technology to Better Manage Your Finances

Technology plays a critical role in many aspects of life, from communicating with your loved ones overseas to improving collaboration among employees and maintaining overall health. So, why should your finances be left behind?

Advancements in technology allow individuals and businesses to better manage their finances through online services, banking applications, and virtual customer service. Innovations allow individuals to organize finances, make easy investments, save money, and stay caught up on bill payments. If you’re using old-school methods to manage your finances, here are a few ways you can use technology to streamline money management.

Automate Payments

A key benefit of technology is that it has the power to help you automate payments. This means no more missed payments that could lead to late fees, penalties, or account cancellations. For recurring transactions, use your banking platform to set up payments at a specific time each month. You can also pre-authorize your payments, allowing service providers to take out the bill from your month each month. This could involve payments for utilities, gym membership, or streaming services.

You can also automate savings to build your savings account or emergency funds. Select a number to be transferred from your chequing account to your monthly savings account. Automating your payments and savings saves you the time and hassle of manually performing the tasks each month and reduces the risk of missed payments.

Create a Budget

Creating and maintaining a budget can be challenging, which is why some people prefer to avoid this step. However, a budget is crucial in helping you control your finances. The good news is, creating a budget is easier when you have access to online tools and resources. Look for websites or budgeting software and use their template or guideline to streamline the process. This can help you make a practical budget and track your expenses easily.

The key to creating a budget you can follow is being realistic with the numbers. Review your expenses from the previous year and use those to create your current budget with some adjustments, as this can ensure the numbers you use are close to accurate.

Manage Debt

If you have multiple loans, such as mortgages or student debt, it’s easy to lose track of your payments. Online platforms make it easier to manage your current debt and apply for new ones. Use a spreadsheet or software that helps you list your current debt and arrange it based on the interest rate and repayment date. This can help you prioritize your debt and allocate payments accordingly.

Online payday lenders make it simpler to borrow money, allowing quick access to cash when you need it most. If you need help understanding the process of applying for a loan online, browse through GoDay Blog posts and explore your borrowing options. Applying for a loan online saves you the time otherwise spent on filling out lengthy applications and making appointments to visit the bank. Thanks to technological advancements, platforms like GoDay can offer consumers quick loans with simple online applications. You can also compare loans based on your needs and view your interest rates and potential payments on their website.

Technology is constantly evolving, allowing consumers to simplify their life and stay up-to-date on current trends. Consider using technology to better manage your finances by automating payments, budgeting online, and using online lending platforms.

“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”