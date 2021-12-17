How to Make Your Home Décor and Design Creative and Unique

Decorating and designing your home is one of the most enjoyable ways to make this space your own.

Want to add bold colors to your office? How about adding statement pieces to your living room? The sky is the limit!

There are hundreds of ways to showcase your personality through home décor and design, but these are some of our favorite creative and unique ways to do so:

Paint a Design on Your Wall

No one said you had to paint every wall in the house one solid color. Get creative by taping off geometric shapes or hand-drawing a pattern onto your walls with different color paints. Think of your wall like a canvas and let your imagination run wild.

We love different walls showcasing triangles, honeycombs, and rhombuses. Hand-drawn arches are also a great way to highlight an area of the room.

Select Statement Pieces

Want to create a truly unique space? Don’t settle for furniture from big-box stores. Instead, scour local antique shops, estate sales, flea markets, thrift stores, and Facebook Marketplace for statement pieces.

Perhaps it’s a vintage dresser, mid-century modern sofa, or heirloom artifacts. Your one-of-a-kind statement pieces will not only be beautiful, but they’ll also be conversation starters when you entertain guests.

Layer Patterns and Textures

Don’t be afraid of patterns! There, we said it.

If you love colors and patterns, why not find a stunning way to layer them into any room of your home? Choose an intricately patterned drapery that hangs behind a subtly patterned chair and that holds a pillow with a large pattern.

Make sure the colors in all the patterns are either monochromatic, complementary, or contrasting to ensure they will be aesthetically pleasing.

Instead of layering patterns, you could also layer textures to add depth and interest to any room. Layering texture is just as fun and personalized as layering patterns. Perhaps your drapery is linen, your chair is suede, and your pillow is leather.

Use Wallpaper to Tell a Story

Long gone are the days of stuck-on wallpaper that was not only hideous but also impossible to remove. Now, you can easily apply wallpaper to any room of your home and remove it without much elbow grease. So, why not add some color, texture, and pattern to your home with unique wallpaper that showcases your personality?

Did we mention it doesn’t necessarily need to be applied to the wall? Nowadays, designers are finding countless creative ways to decorate furniture, shelves, and even the ceiling with wallpaper.

Hang Abstract Art

Of course, you can’t forget the art!

Forego endless picture frames hanging around your house and, instead, opt to display abstract art pieces that catch your eye. Abstract art is a mysteriously unique style that leaves interpretation up to the viewer.

Select pieces that evoke specific emotions you’re trying to portray in any certain room. The fun part is asking guests what each piece represents to them.

Make Your Space Your Own

Of course, these are only some of the many ways you can make your home décor and design creative and unique. Whether you want to paint a design on an accent wall, select statement pieces, layer patterns or textures, apply wallpaper, or display abstract art, the choice is yours. Ultimately, your space should showcase your style and personality. Happy designing!

