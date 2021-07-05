How to determine the editable space of a lot • Entrepreneur compartment

Before you can build a house or commercial property on acquired land, you must first apply for a building permit. In some cases, a building permit is not required for the realization of an extension or a shed on the property. However, it depends on the planned build volume. If it is a completely new construction on land not yet built, a building permit is almost always required. In addition, you depend on the rules that apply to the area in question to make your plans. The specific details regarding, for example, the maximum allowed building height and the building percentage of your land are anchored in the zoning plan of the municipality.

Determination of property lines

If it is to be built on a plot, it is wise to accurately determine the property lines first. The first step to take is to consult the cadastral map, on which all the plots in the Netherlands are located. You can search the map by zooming in on where your land is located, but you can also very simply search for the unique parcel number which is linked to the municipality in which the land is located. You can immediately see roughly how the property lines work. This is not yet a detailed indication and no rights can be derived from it, but you can, if you wish, hire a surveyor to map these property lines to the nearest centimeter.

Prevent legal problems

Many judges have had to settle disputes between the landowners themselves over the years because property lines were not properly adhered to. Many disputes have also been filed between landowners on the one hand and the municipalities on the other, because there was a difference of opinion on the volumes or heights of the buildings. In addition, the realization of an extension, for example, is exempt from a building permit if it remains below a certain size. This is often called a percentage of the total area of ​​the plot. But yes, then you will first need to know exactly what the exact area of ​​your plot is.

Commercial use

As an entrepreneur, you have to deal with such problems on a regular basis. If you want to unload the customer as well as possible, you can choose to take out a professional subscription to the services linked to the cadastral plan. This way you are always optimally informed.