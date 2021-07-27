The Olympic women’s football tournament was full of unexpected fodder and poor results. Zambia’s entertainment value and attacking ability – the lowest ranked team on the field – and their superstar Barbara Banda. The Zambia team, with four teams participating in two matches, scored 32 goals, while Banda and national champion Vivian Midema each scored six goals.

Although the matches showed overall results of 10-3, 4-4, 3-3, 5-0, 4-2 and 6-1, the most shocking result was that Sweden dropped the 3-0 result states that sent to the United States. State team. Opens Women’s National Multiplayer. The United States has recovered from a comfortable fall to New Zealand, but the loss affects that number to be in the knockout stages. The team will face Australia and star striker Sam Kerr on Tuesday to end the game, with the result that they have a simple shot. For the first time since the first Olympic women’s soccer tournament in 1996, the United States failed to win first place on its Olympic team. History has been very influential on the U.S. side against Modildas, always reaching 26-1 in their encounters, but recent history suggests that Australia will not make it easy and will continue to put pressure on the defensive division that it lacks. Pure two games. While the storm around Kashima is threatening to halt weather activities, there is also the weather issue.

Anyway, there is still a lot to participate in on the final day of the league-level multiplayer – the last two games of each team will be played simultaneously, which will be the US. Starts at 4pm with Group G. But here’s how things develop: Antonovsky’s Platco team wins, loses or draw:

America wins or withdraws

Probably the scenario is that the United States will finish second in their group (a win or draw will lift second place) and the upward path to gold. It always went to the level of defeat in Sweden’s opening game – if any – giving how the rest of the team has accumulated. If it pays off (it would be a Swedish loss to New Zealand and an American win to Australia, which would be a three-goal deficit to finish the United States first), in the quarterfinals you end up playing against the Netherlands or Brazil, whichever their team wins.

Playing for the Netherlands in the 2019 Women’s World Cup final was a tough contender, while former US coach Pia Sundak coached Brazil in the last meeting at the Shepherds Cup, causing panic in the United States, but missed the finished product. . Depending on the scoreboard. Both teams have four points after two matches and must easily defeat opponents (two matches are the Netherlands, China, Brazil and Zambia), which means they are likely to be reduced for goal difference. The Dutch already have a +2 lead, so both will go out on Tuesday and score.

Runners-up in Great Britain, Canada or Japan and the Netherlands / Brazil will meet in another quarter this quarter, while Sweden, on the other hand, will be favorites if things go as expected. Two summers ago there was a challenge for the United States in the knockout rounds to win the World Cup, and since they failed, they are going down a similar path.

The loss of America

A defeat would send America to an enormous third place in the group, which, beyond the psychological and moral consequences, would not be the worst in the world from a competitive standpoint – at least not in the quarterfinals. (America has a scene that is not valid in the knockout stage, but it is) Serious Impossible and would require defeat, Japan defeated Chile and neither China nor Zambia expected to finish the game by four points.)

Getting third place will actually result in a slightly more positive opponent in the quarterfinals (Canada or Team Great Britain will be the opponent), but if you know anything about the USWNT consider a knockout delay or shot will win all, but not win. The immediate payoff for the quarterfinals would be a slightly lower opponent, and the review against Sweden would be bigger in the semifinals. The United States will no longer have any problems with the Swedes and will enjoy the chance of recovery – for last week and 2016 – but the reverse will definitely happen in the gold medal match.

The safety net provided by the Olympic design – and the United States may have already done enough to qualify for the knockout stage regardless of Tuesday’s decision – takes some pressure on the team finals, but a team wants to refine it and sharpen the coffee as it regains confidence for the most important sport, and there are still plenty of risks.

