How Poland drives out Brussels with a law against Russian influence | Abroad

When Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine last year, the European Union and Poland took a united stand against Russia. Tensions faded into the background for a short time, but have erupted again in recent weeks due to a new Polish law.

Onder de nieuwe wet krijgt de regering zeggenschap over een speciale commissie die Russische beïnvloeding onderzoekt. De commissie kan bedrijven en politici in hoorzittingen boetes opleggen. Daarnaast kunnen politici voor langere tijd verbannen worden van publieke functies.

De Poolse regering zegt dat de wet nodig is om het land te beschermen tegen Russische dreiging. Maar door de Europese Commissie wordt de wet vooral gezien als opzichtig middel van president Andrzej Duda van de conservatief-nationalistische partij PiS om de verkiezingen later dit jaar naar zijn hand te zetten.

There is also a division on the law in Poland itself. Half a million residents took to the streets last week to protest against both the law and the PiS. There have not been such massive protests since 1989, the year the communist regime fell in Poland.

The main target of the law appears to be former Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, leader of the opposition and former President of the European Council. Tusk, a fierce opponent of the government, has long been accused by the PiS of having links with the Kremlin.

Several cases at the European Court

Brussels was also unhappy with the law. The European Commission has sent (not the first time) a letter in Warsaw saying that the law “contradicts European law” and “undermines the democratic process”.

Such a letter is the first formal action the Commission can take against Poland. If the government does not respond to Brussels’ objections on several occasions, the Commission could decide to refer the case to the Court of Justice of the European Communities.

The Commission has already done so in a long-running row with Poland over reforms to the judiciary, which the PiS implemented in 2019. On Monday, the Court ruled that those reforms are quite contrary to European law.

In 2021, the Court had already ordered Poland to freeze the reforms until the judgment. Poland refused to do so, after which the Court imposed a daily penalty payment which resulted in more than 500 million euros in fines.

Poland and the EU have been at odds for years

Poland is unlikely to take the Commission’s objections very seriously. In 2021, the Polish Constitutional Court decided that Polish law prevailed over that of Europe.

This decision was a direct attack on the principle of the EU, which grants Brussels the right to implement binding legislation on certain topics. Also in this case, the Commission has taken Poland to the European Court in Luxembourg.

This brings the quarrel between Brussels and Warsaw back to the fore. Since the PiS took office in 2015, the EU has accused Poland of breaking the rule of law, restricting press freedom and violating the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, among other things. Poland, meanwhile, complains about interference from Brussels and openly threatens to leave the EU (“Polexit”).