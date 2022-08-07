How Piastri’s tweet to Alpine F1 became a popular Twitter meme





Ronan Murphy and Lars Leftink





Sunday, August 7, 2022

Oscar Piastri’s tweet and Alpine’s rejection last weekend was the biggest talking point in Formula 1. However, the news went on the radar not only in the world of Formula 1, but also in other sports.

F1 fans have taken to Twitter to make endless memes and jokes about the junior driver’s reaction to Alpine’s announcement that he will be driving for the French team next season. Alexander Albon also joked about it when Williams confirmed his seat for 2023. But it’s not just the F1 world that has embraced the drama between Piastri and Alpine.

Other sports also benefited from Piastri’s tweet. Spanish football club Sevilla co-opted Piastri’s statement to announce the transfer of Alex Telles. Borussia Dortmund’s English-language Twitter account used the same tweet to promote its televised matches in the United States, while even smaller teams like Leamington FC mocked their own tweet. Beyond the sport, low-cost airline Ryanair also did its part, while optician Specsavers tried to get free publicity by joining the conversation.

We understand that with his permission, @SevilleFC put out a press release in the late afternoon stating that Alex Telles will be playing for us next year. It’s true and he signed a contract with Sevilla for 2023. Next year he will play for Sevilla. — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) August 4, 2022

We understand that the Bundesliga issued a press release on Saturday stating that our game against Leverkusen will be broadcast live on ABC. That’s right, and all fans in the United States can watch the game on cable for free. We are looking forward to playing football this year. – Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 3, 2022

We understand that, without our permission, someone issued a press release late afternoon announcing a signing tonight. This is false and we are not announcing a signing today. We’ll make you wait until tomorrow. Shall we say tomorrow? 👀✍️ — Leamington FC ⚽️🇺🇦 (@LeamingtonFC) August 3, 2022

Oscar Piastri currently from Paris Beauvais of F1 https://t.co/Y6CkMFRIUl pic.twitter.com/AI0Pk2fhKH —Ryanair (@Ryanair) August 2, 2022