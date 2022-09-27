A report from real estate consultancy Knight Frank shows how much money you need to be among the top 1% in several countries.

Are you curious if you have enough wealth to belong to the richest 1%? It probably depends on the country in which you call your home. We can already say that these amounts are very different from each other. For example, in Monaco you need a lot more electricity than in Kenya or India. And what about the Netherlands?

This is how much money you need to count yourself among the richest 1% in different countries. These are the most recent figures, from 2021.

How much money do you need in different countries

Real estate consultancy Knight Frank has come together for the Wealth Report that they release every year how much money you need to be among the top 1% in the United States and a number of other countries. The Netherlands was not one of them, but the Central Statistical Office (CBS) has this numbers good.

UNITED STATES

Unsurprisingly, the United States is one of the countries where you need the highest wealth to be in the top 1%. According to research, it concerns a capital of 4.4 million dollars.

Monaco and Switzerland

There are only two countries where you need more money to count yourself among the richest 1%. Monaco is number one: you need a capital of 7.9 million dollars. In Switzerland, number two, a capital of 5.1 million dollars is enough.

Kenya

In Kenya, the lowest wealth must be among the richest 1%. At least, countries that have been included in the data study. With a capital of 20,000 dollars (17,000 euros) you can already count yourself in this group. A necessary reminder that you are richer than you think. India is also somewhere at the bottom of the list with a capital of 60,000 dollars (51,000 euros). However, according to the report, this will soon change: this number is expected to almost double in five years.

The richest 1% in the Netherlands

But what about the Netherlands? For request of Business Intern Statistics Netherlands has researched how high this number is in our country. According to the most recent figures (2019), it takes at least 2.2 million euros in assets to belong to the richest 1% of inhabitants of the Netherlands.

Curious to know the whole list? check it out Knight Frank report. And also read how much savings the Dutch have on average by age.