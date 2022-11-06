How much has Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam made at the box office so far?

since its release, Dwayne Johnsonit is black adam He impresses the masses as much as the man himself. You’ve helped DCEU take a giant leap forward and solidly establish the universe.

Johnson plays the role of the anti-hero, whose type of justice is very different from the traditional DC heroes. His story and subsequent struggles with the good guys make up the film, with audiences flocking to watch the plot unfold.

As of this writing, Dwayne Johnson is… black adam It was in theaters for two weeks. Box office receipts were strong, with the film grossing $256 million worldwide.

This number will definitely increase in the next few days and make me smile WWE The face of legend.

Dwayne Johnson’s thoughts on black adam

Dwayne Johnson has been associated with the character of Black Adam since 2014. Initially, he was supposed to play the role of the villain alongside the hero Shazam. However, the producers first gave Adam his own movie before mixing it up with Billy Batson.

Johnson already said it black adam You are entering a new era of the DC Universe. He explained what he meant by that, explaining that the movie was made for the sole purpose of giving fans something exciting to watch.

“I’ve been saying for a while that a new era in the DC Universe is about to begin. What I really wanted to say, ‘It’s a new era in the DC Universe’, was listen to the fans . And we’re doing everything we can to give the fans what they want. I’ve been waiting,” Johnson added. Someone to come talk to fans and say, “Hey, we hear you.” So finally, after many months turned into many years, we ended up being who we are. The goal and the goal now is this new age, the new age. Let’s build now. ” [H/T CinemaBlend]

The film was released on October 21, 2022 in the United States and the day before in certain other countries. Its earnings were $117.2 million in the United States and Canada and $139.3 million in other territories, bringing its worldwide total to $256.5 million.

black adam hunt him Shazam! Opening day profit was $26.7 million, down from $20.4 million. The film became the highest-grossing weekend of Dwayne Johnson’s career, earning $67 million, making it the fifth-highest-grossing October opening weekend for the film.

It’s another feather on The Rock’s cap – a feather he treasured just as much as the first. WWE Championship convince.

Can we trust Paul Heyman? We asked one of the original members of Bloodline. see here.