You can find them at the supermarket, at the greengrocer, but now also at the station kiosk. Ginger is for sale everywhere. This shot of magic ginger would support our resistance and have a healing effect, but what is true about it?

You don’t have to search long for a shot of ginger. For a few euros you can find the spicy drink that should give your immune system a nice boost. But the yellow kick is also said to help relieve pain and is anti-inflammatory. But is it so?

Does ginger shot have healing properties?

The scientist Quest guess. According to the Nutrition Center, there’s nothing wrong with ginger. On the contrary, it fits into a healthy diet. But the Nutrition Center points out that ginger doesn’t work miracles.

Renger Witkamp, ​​professor of nutritional biology at Wageningen University, says there is little scientific evidence on the healing power of ginger. “This also applies to the claim that it’s good for your stamina. Some studies show that ginger helps a little with osteoarthritis pain.

Ginger shot from the supermarket

Ginger is known to help relieve nausea. But Witkamp doubts that ginger pulled from the supermarket will have the same desired effect. “Not all ginger shots contain the same amount of ginger, and fruit juice is often added to sweeten the taste.” It is therefore advisable to read the list of ingredients of the juice. You may get more apple juice than ginger.

If you feel that the shot of ginger gives you a boost? That’s right. “That’s because ginger stimulates the same receptors in your body as pepper, among others. It has been known to make you more alert and give you a temporary kick. In fact, it has the same effect as very spicy food,” explains the professor.

Placebo effect

Incidentally, Witkamp also points out that a placebo effect may be involved. “You think you’re doing well and that makes you feel better,” he concludes. What if you were wondering if ginger tea helps with a sore throat? Dive into this case Metro earlier.

