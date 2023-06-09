It’s January 17, 2018, when a keeper at the Parque Reptilandia zoo in Costa Rica discovers a clutch of eggs in a crocodile enclosure. The fourteen eggs appear to be from an eighteen-year-old sharp-beaked crocodile (Crocodylus acutus), who has lived at the zoo since the age of two. Nothing special, do you think. Yet this beaked crocodile had lived in isolation for at least sixteen years. So there was no question of a crocodile father.

Fatherless Baby Crocodile

This was confirmed once again when one of the 14 eggs was found to contain a fully formed fetus: a stillborn girl who was found to be 99.9% genetically identical to her mother. The absence of paternal alleles proves that the beaked crocodile must indeed not have had a sexual partner.

In an article published on June 7, 2023 in the scientific journal Biology Letters a team of researchers suggests that the baby crocodile is a so-called parthenogen – a virgin reproductive product. This is particularly novel because due to the place crocodiles occupy on the evolutionary timeline, it may mean that some dinosaurs were also able to reproduce in this way.

How does pristine reproduction work?

That’s right. When a female produces a mature egg, it contains exactly half the amount of genes needed to produce an individual. In sexual reproduction, the male’s sperm provides the other half, but the parthenogenesis is different.

As a by-product of the egg, the ovary also produces three smaller polar bodies: a sort of garbage can for genetic material. Normally, these polar bodies die on their own, but in vertebrates capable of parthenogenesis, such a polar body can fuse with an ovum. An egg is then created which contains everything needed to make a fetus. Because these offspring are nearly identical to the mother, they will always be female – as is the case with the Costa Rican long-beaked crocodile.

Parthenogenesis in dinosaurs

Parthenogenesis has already been observed in birds, among others, but this is the first time that it has also been observed in a crocodile. And because crocodiles and birds are both living representatives of the Archosauria, it raises intriguing questions about the extinct Archosauria that once roamed our earth: the dinosaurs.

Researchers therefore consider it likely that dinosaurs and pterosaurs – huge flying reptiles like Quetzalcoatlus, which had a wingspan of 11 meters – were capable of pristine reproduction. Parthenogenesis is rare and likely occurs when a species must survive in very adverse conditions, such as extreme climate or a lack of potential mating partners.

Want to know more about ancient earthlings?