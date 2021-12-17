How do you merge safely on a busy highway? The province of Drenthe explains it again to avoid accidents on the N34, N381 and N391

How do you merge safely on a busy highway? A survey carried out by the province of Drenthe shows that this is quite difficult for some motorists. Four out of ten road users sometimes feel in danger when approaching and sometimes have doubts.

Depending on the province, dangerous situations arise on a daily basis, particularly on the N34, N381 and N391. “Integration requires adaptation and empathy on the part of both parties, both the merger and the user of the main roadway. This message is therefore at the heart of a campaign video which promotes the province of Drenthe on social networks, ”said a spokesperson for the province of Drenthe.

Check early if there is enough space

According to the spokesperson, as an inserter you start early to see if there is enough space and you choose a place where you want to insert. “Traffic on the main road always has priority. You are speeding and making sure you are driving at the same pace as in traffic.

“Turn on your turn signal when you’re about to merge and check your blind spot. Then add gradually. Would anyone like to merge while driving on the main road? Then you can make it a bit easier for them by leaving room for the inserter if you can by adjusting your speed if necessary. Only do this if it is really possible, all other maneuvers often lead to dangerous situations. ‘

Sometimes a situation depending on the province is even more difficult. If it’s crowded and you can’t merge, according to the spokesperson, you can stop at the start of the merge lane. “Then you still have enough room to accelerate. Already riding on the ramp, but can’t get there on time? Then stop well before the end of the tape to have enough space to insert. ‘