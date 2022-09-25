How do you make your home in Groningen more spacious?

GRONINGEN – Do you want more space at home? Then it is wise to consider a number of options. For example, you can think about renovating your house, renting or buying another house. But there are also other ways to create more space in your home. In this blog we will tell you about the different ways to extend your house in Groningen.

A renovation

One of the ways to create more space in your home is to remodel it. It can be a major intervention, but it can give you a lot of extra living space. For example, if you want to add a bedroom, you can think about having an extension made. However, an extension is not possible for all houses and is also relatively expensive. If you don’t want to renovate or your home isn’t suitable for it, you can also consider other ways to create more space in your home.

Choose a skylight

Second, you can create more space in the house by installing a skylight. A skylight is an extension that is attached to the facade of your house and with which you can create more space in the house. A big advantage of a skylight is that it is relatively inexpensive and does not require a lot of work to install. A dormer window is also often allowed in zoning plans, so you can be sure you won’t get in trouble with the municipality. There are many parts you can visit to make sure a skylight installation goes smoothly. So think of parties like www.dakkapellen-offerte.nl. This way you can be sure that everything will go smoothly.

choose to move

If you prefer to have another house, you can also choose the option of moving. There are several motivations for people who choose to leave their current home and move elsewhere. It often happens that people are ready for a bigger house, for example because they have acquired a family and therefore need more space.

Take down your walls

Finally, you can also create more space in the house by removing a number of walls. For example, if you want an open kitchen, you can choose to remove a wall between the kitchen and the living room. It not only makes your home look different, but also provides more space. If you decide to remove a number of walls, it is a good idea to have it done by a professional.

Photo: Mediocre Studio/Unsplash