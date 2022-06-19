Sun. Jun 19th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

Here's what you should pay attention to when buying a dining table Here’s what you should pay attention to when buying a dining table 4 min read

Here’s what you should pay attention to when buying a dining table

Phil Schwartz 9 hours ago 64
After twenty years of "battle", finally the authorization for Duinzigt Havo After twenty years of “battle”, finally the authorization for Duinzigt Havo 2 min read

After twenty years of “battle”, finally the authorization for Duinzigt Havo

Phil Schwartz 17 hours ago 90
The Sowib working group pleads for a variant on the energy label The Sowib working group pleads for a variant on the energy label 3 min read

The Sowib working group pleads for a variant on the energy label

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 90
A group of polar bears survive in Greenland even without sea ice | Science A group of polar bears survive in Greenland even without sea ice | Science 2 min read

A group of polar bears survive in Greenland even without sea ice | Science

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 86
Garage owner Andrejs proudly shows his business after more than two weeks of forced closure Garage owner Andrejs proudly shows his business after more than two weeks of forced closure 2 min read

Garage owner Andrejs proudly shows his business after more than two weeks of forced closure

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 84
Six researchers receive the highest Dutch scientific honor | Science Six researchers receive the highest Dutch scientific honor | Science 1 min read

Six researchers receive the highest Dutch scientific honor | Science

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 78

You may have missed

A spider's web as an eardrum | BNR news radio How Berries Use Fat To Look Deep Blue 2 min read

How Berries Use Fat To Look Deep Blue

Phil Schwartz 51 mins ago 29
These are the sixteen host cities of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico | sport These are the sixteen host cities of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico | sport 1 min read

These are the sixteen host cities of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico | sport

Queenie Bell 54 mins ago 27
Météo France: record temperature possible at peak heat wave | Abroad Météo France: record temperature possible at peak heat wave | Abroad 1 min read

Météo France: record temperature possible at peak heat wave | Abroad

Harold Manning 58 mins ago 35
Apple store workers in the US form a union Apple store workers in the US form a union 1 min read

Apple store workers in the US form a union

Earl Warner 60 mins ago 38