How are things going in the World Cup qualifiers?

The tension is rising: how are things going for the World Cup qualifiers?





Fifteen countries are already guaranteed a performance at the World Cup in Qatar. During this international period, the field of participants will be even more colorful. VI takes you around all the continents. And already on the agenda: the draw for the World Cup will take place on Friday 1 April.

ASIA

Due to the departure of Bert van Marwijk and Dick Advocaat respectively from the United Arab Emirates and Iraq, this area is less in the spotlight. This week, the final matches are in the final group stage. Iran and South Korea are certain of a place in the top two of Group A and with that a World Cup appearance. In the other group, Saudi Arabia and Japan hold the best cards. The teams that finish third will face off in a play-off, a match that will end on June 7. The winner of this will play a duel for participation in the World Cup in Qatar on June 13 or 14 with number five in the South American zone.

AFRICA

The pinnacle phase of qualifying for the African World Cup is extremely clear. Ten countries compete in five play-offs for five starting tickets. This month it will become clear who will represent Africa in the World Finals. The most eye-catching poster is Egypt – Senegal, a replay of the African Cup final. Of the ten World Cup contenders, Mali have never participated in a World Cup, DR Congo participated in 1974 as Zaire.

EUROPE

Thirteen European countries will appear in Qatar at the end of this year, ten of which have already secured their place as group winners, including of course the Netherlands† In the second phase, three tickets are in play, one in each route. In Path B, Russia was knocked out of the fray by invading Ukraine, so Poland is assured of the final. A meeting with Sweden or the Czech Republic awaits there. In Path A, the match between Scotland and Ukraine has been moved to June, which also applies to the final in this path. Wales and Austria will face each other on Thursday. In path C, the decision will be made this week. Italy welcomes North Macedonia and Portugal welcomes Turkey. If the favorites meet expectations, Portugal – Italy will be on the program for a World Cup ticket next Tuesday.

Scotland – Ukraine will be completed in June

NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA

Important decisions are also made very quickly in the so-called CONCACAF zone. The top three from a mega pool of eight countries qualify directly for the World Cup. With three more matchdays (all of which take place during this international period) Canada the dance, by an eight-point margin over number four Panama. The United States and Mexico also appear to be heading for a busy winter. Number four competes with the winner of the ocean zone for a ticket to the World Cup. It will happen in Qatar. Panama and Costa Rica are the main candidates to participate on behalf of CONCACAF.

OCEANIA

There is rarely talk of a coffee machine, but this month the preliminary round of the Ocean World Cup has finally begun. Countries like Fiji and Tahiti are trying to force a ticket to Qatar. By the way, they are already there, because this qualification process is completed in its entirety in the oil state. The final winner – New Zealand is the favorite – takes the field in June with the number four in the North and Central America region.

SOUTH AMERICA

superpowers Brazil and Argentina can already pack his bags for Qatar, but beyond that, a few questions still remain unanswered. In the end, the top four will go straight to the World Cup, where number five will face an Asian country in June for a possible fifth ticket to the CONMEBOL region. It will still be exciting this week though, as only Paraguay and Venezuela have been eliminated.