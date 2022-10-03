Trek-Segafredo entered the highly anticipated first Tour since 2009 for day success and wanted to chase the yellow jersey. But sprinter Elisa Balsamo and leader Elisa Longo Borghini – ultimately sixth in the final standings – no longer had the best legs after the Giro Donne. During the first six days, Van Anrooij had to support them and made it clear that the youth shirt was not a goal in itself. But in the last weekend, it was so nice, both for her and for the team, that she conquered him and clung to him.