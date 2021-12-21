Housing status holders and emergency seekers for 10 years in the former Waterlandlaan police station

Purmerend – Accommodation for status holders and emergency seekers at the former Waterlandlaan Police Station will be on the books for 10 years. This is reflected in the business case prepared by the municipality and forwarded to the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. Previously, the ministry announced that a grant application of 1.2 million euros for holders of housing status in the building had been approved.

The business case, which has been temporarily live on the municipality’s website, is based on housing 50% of status holders and 50% of emergency seekers. The first occupancy must take place no later than the fourth quarter of 2022. “The accommodation must be able to accommodate a diverse range of family arrangements. This means that different types of accommodation will also be made within the building. It also means that houses of different surfaces will appear. By intelligently treating the available space and the arrangement of the accommodation, the objective is to achieve 50 apartments in the current building that are suitable for 3-4 people.

All housing falls under the social rent ceiling. “By making a good distribution of status holders and emergency seekers, we want to make sure that the social glue is created so that people can help each other. If we compare this allocation with the available space, there are opportunities and possibilities to realize apartments and facilities in the space. Various functions could also be performed in the building which could contribute to mutual understanding and solidarity. You can think of small units where the residents of the complex can start as a tailor, shoemaker, bicycle repair shop, Syrian toko, pickup counter for parcel deliverers, etc. There could also be an access point in the complex for neighborhoods, where people can meet, but also, for example, help with civic integration or language courses ”, writes the town hall in the analysis. of profitability sent to the town hall.

An alternative scenario is to place temporary housing on the plot. This means that the existing building must be demolished. The current C2000 transmission tower will likely have to be moved for this as well. It is a process that can take a long time (at least 2 years). The construction of temporary housing in the image of local residents is also a totally different project from the interior renovation of the current building. On the other hand, it again performs better on things like circularity and flexibility. The image is not that this is a more expensive alternative. A possible alternative to a complete demolition and temporary new construction situation is that in order to place as many housing units as possible on the plot, a combination of the transformation and the addition of temporary housing.

Assistance nearby

In the approach of communicating the city and residents around the building about the decision, the municipal executive describes that it is essential: step in the process. . The neighborhood may not be waiting for the status holders. That’s why we focus on step-by-step and accessible information in our communication. Communication goals vary from information, collection and reflection. This way, we can quickly identify possible troubles and issues and act on them. The means that we will implement to achieve this are: letters from residents, the digital newsletter, a direct contact point for the project group, low-threshold times and information and consultation meetings. We make it clear that they cannot participate in decisions on everything and that we do not always have an immediate answer. The neighborhood will be informed in a timely manner during the process. The neighborhood can participate in the further development of this location if it wishes. As for additional suggestions to make everyday life and connecting with new residents go smoothly.

The property has already been purchased by the municipality of Purmerend. In March 2022, a detailed proposal will be submitted to the new city council, which will include the question of whether it is ready to welcome status holders there. If the latter decides to do so, the allocated subsidy of 1.2 million will be implemented. If the latter does not decide to do so, the subsidy will be returned to the State.

Update: there is now an ‘edited’ document on the municipal site: Click here to read it.

Affected article:

We are happy to be in the news in the region. But making news is not free. Support us so that we can keep making news for everyone. Occasionally tap the Donate button below. 1x per week? 1x per month? 1x per quarter? Just what makes you feel good!

Short formats – your own advertising from € 139

ShortFormats is a low budget concept for SMEs. Suitable for ads and social media expressions. Videos are made from stock videos and photos, but can also be shot at your location.

ShortFormats.nl is a concept of Regio Media, Purmerend.