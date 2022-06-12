The Dutch government has been using the cameras of Chinese brands Hikvision and Dahua for years. At least fifty municipalities use cameras, but it is not clear how many are in our country. NOS previously announced in The Hague More than 130 have been hung, Like officials and foreign diplomats going in and out every day at the entrance to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The municipality of Amsterdam also has controversial cameras. Police recently purchased 700 cameras from the Chinese brand Tahua.

Back door

Chinese cameras are cheap but can be abused. The fear is that China will use cameras to spy and the technology will be able to monitor through the back door. The cabinet wants to inquire into the matter first, but a majority of the House of Representatives calls for immediate action and believes this type of camera should go immediately.

“If it’s ours, we’ll get that rubbish out of the wall soon,” says VVD MP Queen Rajkowski. “This is very unpleasant. We need to stop being naive. China is a country that wants to come and spy. What do we do? We’re hanging their cameras here.”