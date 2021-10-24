EPA Image

“Dictator Erdogan once again shows his true face! », Says Ruben Brekelmans, member of the VVD. Other MPs are also angry at the move, which responds to a call from countries to release businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala as soon as possible.

Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered a speech on Saturday announcing that Turkey wanted to expel the ambassadors. “I have instructed our foreign minister to treat the declaration of these ten ambassadors as persona non grata as soon as possible,” Erdogan said. These include ambassadors from the Netherlands, Germany, France and the United States.

Turkey says the call for Kavala’s release is “irresponsible”. The ambassadors of the countries had already been summoned earlier this week. Edorgan reportedly told the foreign minister “we cannot afford” these ambassadors in Turkey, the Turkish president said, citing the media.

‘unacceptable’



The House of Representatives reacted angrily. “Dictator Erdogan is showing his true face once again! », Tweets VVD MP Ruben Brekelmans. “To expel ten ambassadors, what a ridiculous act and what a senseless escalation! The 10 countries must continue to form a front, and then Erdogan will return to it soon.

The coalition partner D66 is not satisfied with the action either. “A completely inappropriate and exaggerated measure on the part of Turkey,” said MP Sjoerd Sjoerdsma. “The Netherlands has rightly pointed out that the European Court of Human Rights has already ruled that Kavala deserves his release. To expel the Dutch Ambassador for acting in accordance with the ruling of this Court is absurd. ”

Agnes Mulder (CDA) speaks of a “totally unacceptable act” which should not be accepted. The Turkish president has “lost his mind and seems to be a sultan towards senility,” tweeted Derk Jan Eppink (JA21). Lock people up for demonstrating and expel ambassadors if they are criticized for it. This all fits Erdogan’s reprehensible working method, ” says Jasper van Dijk of the SP.

GroenLinks MP Tom van der Lee calls it a “bizarre decision” by Erdogan. “Track down fundamental human rights and due process, then explode when 10 ambassadors confront you about it?” An appropriate response is needed. Kati Piri (PvdA) is brief but make no mistake: ‘#FreeOsmanKavala’, she tweeted.

The Netherlands “took note” of Erdogan’s statements, a foreign ministry spokesperson said. “We currently have no official confirmation that Turkey will expel the Dutch ambassador. We are awaiting a communication from the Turkish Foreign Ministry on this subject. ”

Failed coup



Businessman and philanthropist Kavala has been in prison since 2017. He is suspected of being involved in the failed 2016 coup. The accusations came shortly after Kavala was acquitted of funding protests in Istanbul in 2013.

The European Court of Human Rights ordered the government of President Erdogan, criticized by activist Kavala, to release him in December 2019. The Strasbourg court says he is being held in order to silence him.

Penal procedure



The Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers, which oversees the implementation of decisions of the Court of Human Rights, announced last month that it would open criminal proceedings against Turkey if Kavala was not released before its next meeting on November 30. The consequence of this could be that the country’s voting rights and membership could be suspended in the country’s organization which monitors democracy and human rights.

In addition to the Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, New Zealand, the United States, France and Germany have also signed the call for Kavala’s release. They qualify the “continuing delay” of his case, in particular by merging several cases and formulating new accusations, “as a shadow over respect for democracy, the law and transparency within the Turkish judicial system”.