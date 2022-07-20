Hottest day on record in UK, smoke over Bordeaux due to fires

Wed. Jul 20th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

Highest temperature ever recorded in the UK: 39.1 degrees in the south of England | NOW Highest temperature ever recorded in the UK: 39.1 degrees in the south of England | NOW 1 min read

Highest temperature ever recorded in the UK: 39.1 degrees in the south of England | NOW

Harold Manning 18 hours ago 84
Diversity is the first winner in the battle for the post of British Prime Minister: only the white man eliminated Diversity is the first winner in the battle for the post of British Prime Minister: only the white man eliminated 3 min read

Diversity is the first winner in the battle for the post of British Prime Minister: only the white man eliminated

Harold Manning 1 day ago 119
Many EU countries barely froze Russian assets | Financial Many EU countries barely froze Russian assets | Financial 1 min read

Many EU countries barely froze Russian assets | Financial

Harold Manning 1 day ago 82
The House of Representatives votes for the training of Ukrainian F16: question marks over the delivery of fighters | Abroad The House of Representatives votes for the training of Ukrainian F16: question marks over the delivery of fighters | Abroad 1 min read

The House of Representatives votes for the training of Ukrainian F16: question marks over the delivery of fighters | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 123
Wildfires ravage heat-stricken southern Europe, also claiming lives | Abroad Wildfires ravage heat-stricken southern Europe, also claiming lives | Abroad 2 min read

Wildfires ravage heat-stricken southern Europe, also claiming lives | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 111
Relief in Australia; beached white humpback whale is not their favorite Migaloo | Abroad Relief in Australia; beached white humpback whale is not their favorite Migaloo | Abroad 1 min read

Relief in Australia; beached white humpback whale is not their favorite Migaloo | Abroad

Harold Manning 3 days ago 101

You may have missed

Matthijs de Ligt signs five-year contract with Bayern Munich: 'I felt a real appreciation' Matthijs de Ligt signs five-year contract with Bayern Munich: ‘I felt a real appreciation’ 3 min read

Matthijs de Ligt signs five-year contract with Bayern Munich: ‘I felt a real appreciation’

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 39
Hottest day on record in UK, smoke over Bordeaux due to fires Hottest day on record in UK, smoke over Bordeaux due to fires 3 min read

Hottest day on record in UK, smoke over Bordeaux due to fires

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 40
A criminal case against Trump adviser Steve Bannon has begun in the United States | NOW A criminal case against Trump adviser Steve Bannon has begun in the United States | NOW 1 min read

A criminal case against Trump adviser Steve Bannon has begun in the United States | NOW

Earl Warner 2 hours ago 35
Everyday chicken, pasta and green beans 'til it comes out your nose' Everyday chicken, pasta and green beans ’til it comes out your nose’ 2 min read

Everyday chicken, pasta and green beans ’til it comes out your nose’

Phil Schwartz 9 hours ago 68